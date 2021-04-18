X

GRAY, Cecil

Age 94, of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Sfc (T) Gray, U.S. Army, served His country with honor during the Korean War and had received along with other medals, the Korean Service Medal with 3 bronze stars. He had been employed by Turnbull Concrete Inc. for 52 years. In 1996 he was the first recipient of the National Driver of the Year awarded by the National Ready-Mix Concrete Association. The City of

Hamilton recognized this achievement by declaring a Cecil Gray Day. He was a 3rd Degree Mason for a number of years. Survivors include his wife, Sally (Bustle) Gray; four children, Cecil (Rosie) Gray, Jr., Judy (Richard) Pottenger, James (Vicki) Gray and Brian Gray; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 sister, Connie (James) O'Shea. Visitation will be Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Colligan Funeral Home from Noon until time of service at 1:00 PM. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be directed to


