GRAY,



Barbara Marie Elias



Died on December 8, 2021, at the age of 86. Barb retired from Ohio Bell after significant service at its Springfield, Ohio, office. Barb was predeceased by her husband John Richard Gray, her parents James Phillip and Anna Louise Elias, her



siblings Patricia Ann McGee, Kris Kevin McGee and Richard Allen McGee, and special friend Ted Florence. She is survived by her niece Margaret E. Little, nephew Brent A. McGee and great-nephew Chad McGee. Barb was active in the Clark County Republican Party. Barb was the Chairwoman of the Party and a member of both its Central and Executive Committees. Barb was an advocate of rescuing dogs and at one time, she cared for more than 10 rescued dogs. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League, Springfield, Ohio.

