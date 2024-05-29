Graves, Marvin Eugene



Suffragan Bishop Marvin Eugene Graves, D.D., Age 83 of Xenia, Ohio formerly of Springfield, Ohio passed away May 23, 2024 at Harmony Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 10, 1940 in Springfield, Ohio to the union of the late, Parks and Edna (Oliver) Graves. He graduated from Springfield South High School, attended Wittenberg University and received his Bachelor of Religious Education degree from Aenon Bible College. He was a former postal clerk at the Springfield Post Office and officially retired as pastor of Bethel Temple Church in Xenia, Ohio after 50 years of service. His parents and two sisters, Mrs. Rosa Lee Kidd and Mrs. Shirley Payne and four brothers: William "Billy", James "Jimmy", Mitchell and Joseph preceded him in death as well as Maternal Aunts and Uncles: Bill, Oscar, Edward, James Lee and Bruce Oliver and Eva (Oliver) Peterson, Drusilla (Oliver) Reeves and Betty (Oliver) Walls. His mother was the eldest of 10 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Ida Graves and two sons, Marvin Patrick Graves and Sherwyn Nathaniel Graves, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, Bethel Temple Church Family and friends World Wide.



Homegoing services will be held 12 Noon Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Xenia Nazarene Church, 1204 W. Second Street, Xenia. Visitation will be held 10 AM Saturday at the church with the family being present at 11 AM. Burial will take place 11 AM Monday, June 3rd in Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, OH. Procession to the cemetery will leave McColaugh Funeral Home Monday at 10:15 AM or you can meet at the entrance of the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



