Grant, Sarah

Grant (Dayson), Sarah Jane "Sally"



Sarah Jane Grant, 88 of Dayton passed away on Saturday May 18 2024. Born in Lima OH. January 5th 1936 She was preceded by William H. Grant and Charles Holliday. She is survived by her children Terrilynn (Clarence) Griffith, Timothy W. Grant and Thomas H. (Patti) Grant and seven grandchildren.



Donations may be made to the Victoria Theatre Association, the Dayton Playhouse, Hospice of Dayton or Boonshoft School of Medicine. Services will be held at a later date.



