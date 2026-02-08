Grant Patterson

Patterson, Grant



Grant Buckley Patterson, 67, passed away on January 31, 2026, at home, surrounded by his family. Grant is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lois Patterson, and "Papa" Jack Baltzell. Grant is survived by his wife of 37 years, Maureen; his children, Margaret, Mary (James Ferrell), and Evan (Halee); grandchildren, Margot, Arden, and Elijah. His brothers, Ned (Beth), and Charley (Pat); his nieces and nephews, Brad, Travis, Reilly, Sarah, Rose, and Emma; and his godchildren, Travis, Emma, Violet, as well asWill, and Alicen Fullerton. Grant worked for Ecolab, Inc in sales management for 22 years. He was a member of both The Church of the Ascension, Middletown, OH, and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Pickerington, and multiple organizations, such as Capriccio Columbus, Capriccio Jubilee, Middletown Lyric Theatre, and both Pickerington and Middletown Youth Sports Assoc. Grant has requested in lieu of flowers, please donate to The James Cancer Research Center. Grant volunteered for a clinical trial through the National Institutes of Health and donated his physical body to The James to further help the cause. An Episcopal memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Friday, February 13th, at 2 pm, followed immediately by a reception. In addition to the church service and reception, a Celebration of Life "Banger" will be held in the spring (details to follow). Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.



