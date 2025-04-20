Grant, Barbara

GRANT, Barbara Ann

Age 73 of Dayton departed this life Sunday, April 13, 2025. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service 12 PM, Monday, April 28, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 11 AM until time of service. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

