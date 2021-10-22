GRAHAM, Nathan A.



NATHAN A. GRAHAM, age 63, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born October 30, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Lawrence and Marjorie (Walls) Graham.



Nathan graduated from Greenon High School in 1975 and was a proud veteran of the United States Marines. He loved sports of all kinds and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Red Wings. Nathan was particularly skilled in the kitchen and treasured opportunities to cook for his family and friends. He was a master in art of food presentation. Nathan was also a lover of music of all genres and enjoyed playing the drums. He possessed a wonderful singing voice and could impersonate almost any entertainer.



Survivors include his loving fiancée, Shelia Sheets; two daughters, Misty (Gerardo) Carrillo and Terah Sheets; two sons, Roger (Dana) Graham and Marshle (Nikki) Graham; eight grandchildren, Kyle, Logan, Victor, Tony, Jaxon, Ayla, Kadie, and Charlotte; one great-grandchild, Liam; one sister, Pam Orndorff, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Jeannette Sheets; three siblings, Tim Graham, Rod Graham, and Diana Talbott; and two brothers-in-law, Russell Talbott and Bob Orndorff.



Nathan loved family and carried and treasured them in his heart always. He had an enormous amount of pride and love for his children and their accomplishments. He admired their strength and determination to follow their heart and dreams.



A service to honor Nathan's life will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, at 2:30pm. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:30pm until the time of service. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



To be forever remembered as a great friend and loving father.



