Graham, Evelyn R.



age 92, of Centerville, died Sunday, August 11, 2024. She was a true daughter of Dayton, born and raised in the city and living there her whole life, often telling stories of the city's history recounted with the pride of its successes. Born in 1932 to the late Jeanette Hochwalt Rupel and Frank Rupel, she grew up in Oakwood, graduating from Julienne High School. She went on to work at NCR Corporation after high school as an Executive Secretary in the International Division. It was while working at NCR, at its Old River Park that she met her husband, Charlie Graham. They moved to Centerville and had three children, Kim, Janet, and Charles William (Chuck). When the children started heading off to college, Evelyn and Charlie decided to take a chance and buy a business called Your Private Secretary, where, with her usual determination, she built it into a successful business. Evelyn was devoted to family and volunteer work, as a member of the Dayton Women's Club and the Serra International. She loved travel, especially with family to Callaway Gardens in Georgia, the Outer Banks in North Carolina and to Europe and other international trips. With her husband, Charlie, they eventually traveled to all 50 states and 30 countries. She was a member of Incarnation Church for 65 years. A faithful fan of the University of Dayton, she was a basketball season ticket holder since 1952. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Charlie Graham; and by her son Charles William (Chuck) Graham. She is survived by daughters, Kim (Lew) Graham and Janet (John) Graham; daughter-in-law, Julie Thompson Graham; granddaughters, Kelli Graham and Leah (Lindsey) Graham Johnston; great-grandson, Charlie; and great-granddaughters, Claire and Anna. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, Ohio, 45459, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. The service can be livestreamed at incarnation-parish.com. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



