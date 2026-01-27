Grafton Redfern

Redfern, Grafton "GK"



Grafton "GK" Redfern, 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away January 22nd, 2026. Grafton was born on February 26th 1940.



He is preceded in death by Brenda Redfern. GK is survived by children: Elaine Bauer (Scott Bauer), Scott Lund, Mark Redfern, Jacki Reynolds (Joseph Reynolds), and Linda Jenkins. Grandchildren: AJ Bauer (Jill Bauer), Kylie Brewer (Anthony Brewer), Nicole Huber, Lacie West, Branden Bauer, Justin Rittel (Koryn Rittel), Andrew Huber (Cheyenne Huber), and Brent Bauer (Ashley Bauer), along with 15 Great-Grandchildren.



GK was devoted to Fairhaven church and graduated from Fairmont High School. GK enjoyed golfing (no matter what the weather), playing cards with friends, restoring cars, music, his love of dancing and music was contagious to anyone around. The most important thing about him was that he was a loving father, husband, and grandfather.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 28th, from 10 - 11 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Funeral Service will be officiated by Paul Clark at 11 am.



