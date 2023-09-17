GRAFFLIN, JANET M.



Janet Grafflin, 84, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 10th, 2023. Born on April 15, 1939, in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Allan and Ann (Hoffman) McGregor. Janet's life was marked by her passion for art and her dedication to education. An accomplished watercolor artist, Janet shared her talents with several school systems, leaving a lasting impact on countless students. Her teaching journey took her to places like Canal Winchester, Miami East Schools, and Milton-Union Schools, where she devoted herself to teaching multi-handicapped children. She also taught toddler art at the Springfield Art museum. Outside of her artistic and educational pursuits, Janet found joy in spending time at her cottage in Muskoka, Canada, with her family and friends. Janet is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Bill, and their children: Beth (Tom) Adams, Gordy (Michelle) Grafflin, and Andy Grafflin. She also leaves behind her sisters, Nancy (Jerome) Nowak and Ruth (George) Glover. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren: Kate (Aaron) Friedman, Maggie (Timothy) Andyjohn, Chase Grafflin, Drew Grafflin, Madison Grafflin, and Maxwell Grafflin. She is also remembered by her great-grandchildren: Tucker, Ace, Arthur, and James. Janet's artistic talents, dedication to teaching, and love for family will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. In lieu of monetary donations or flowers, remember Janet by participating in an art or craft project with your family. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.





