Graff, Hart

Graff Jr., Hart Fisher "Bud"



Hart Fisher "Bud" Graff Jr. age 70, passed away on the evening of March 11, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. Bud was born July 14, 1952 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Hart Fisher Sr. and Dorothy (Murphy) Graff. In December 1974, Bud married his wife of 48 years, Katherine (DeVaux) Graff. After graduating high school in 1970, he went on to Wittenburg University, graduating in 1974. Bud and Katherine lived a short stint in Vero Beach, Florida and then moved back home to Ohio, where Bud attended Miami University and earned his Masters Degree. Upon receiving his Masters Degree, Bud began teaching Science at Middletown High School, where he later retired after 21 years of teaching. After retirement, he enjoyed many years being a delivery driver for Meals On Wheels. He is survived by his loving wife, Katherine Graff; children Mandy (Erik) Held, Jenny (Ryan) Curp; grandchildren Olivia Held, Ace Curp, Alec Held, Pepper Curp, Violet Held; siblings Cindi Nelson, Judi Dowden and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Bud was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave, Middletown, Ohio on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 3:00pm-5:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 5:00pm. Please follow up for future times and dates of the Inurnment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Donations may be made to Middletown Community Foundation/Bud Graff Scholarship Fund. Online condolences, or your favorite Bud story, may be left for the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com

