GRADY, CLARA B.



Clara B. Grady, age 89 of Dayton OH, passed away Oct 28, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Wed, Nov 15, 2023, 11:30 am at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, 3924 W 3rd St, Dayton OH 45417, Rev David Watson, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral