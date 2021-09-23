GRADTKE, Linda L.



80 of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at The Sanctuary at



Wilmington Place. She was



preceded in death by her



husband, Rudolf Gradtke, in 2014, following 54 years of marriage. She is survived by a daughter, Holly (Dave) Shippy, and a son, Steven (Jennifer) Gradtke, four grandchildren: Brooke (Cory) Gillen, Ashlei Back, Daniel Wildenhaus and Richie Wildenhaus, three great-grandchildren: Cole Back, Cayden Back, and Henry Wildenhaus, numerous in-laws,



nieces and nephews, and her very best friend since the 4th grade, Nancy Darst. Linda was a member of Beavercreek



Christian Church, First Christian Church (Rogersville, TN), and was a member for many years at Community United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Dayton Leiderkrantz Club and an alumna of Wilbur Wright High School, class of 1958. She was a fun-loving lady who loved to dance to live music at the Phone Booth Lounge; she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 3-6 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Monday,



September 27, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

