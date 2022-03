GOZDZIKOWSKI, Agnieszka Katarzyna "Aggie"



September 11, 1971 - March 17, 2022



Born to parents Andrzej and Elzbieta Gozdzikowski. Survived by father and mother Andrzej and Elzbieta, brother Peter, and two sons Daniel and Christian and granddaughter Eleanor



"Ella". Aggie loved her family and has gone on to a better place now, but far too soon. She passed away surrounded by family and close friends.