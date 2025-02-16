Goubeaux, Linda Marie



Linda Marie Goubeaux, age 54, a resident of Stillwater Center in Dayton, passed away on February 6, 2025. She was born in Kettering, Ohio, in March of 1970, the loving daughter of Carl and Sharon Goubeaux. She is survived by her parents; her sister, Trina Kolvek; nephews, C.J. and Aaron Kolvek; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm-2:00pm, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where a Blessing Service will begin at 2:00pm. Donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Dayton or the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. To share a memory of Linda or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



