GOSNEY, Wanda



Age 77, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Wanda was born in Dayton, on July 14, 1943, to the late Ray and Bea (Liggett) Liter. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Mike Bateman) Leonard; brother, Raymond (Kitty Schwartz) Liter; sister, Joyce England; special niece, Dana England; and special nephew, Chris England. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. To send a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com