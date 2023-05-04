Gorsuch, Howard E.



age 84, of Spring Valley, OH, formerly of Centerville, OH, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023. Howard was born on February 12, 1939 in Ridgeville, OH to the late Harold and Wilma (Lawson) Gorsuch. He drove for Schneider Transport and Mikesell's for many years. Howard had a wonderful sense of humor and he loved everyone. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, loved going out to eat, and spending time with family and friends. Howard is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Norma; brother, Robert; and son-in-law, Dennis. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Zeckser; son, Gregg (Carol) Gorsuch; grandchildren, Bryan (Stephanie) Gorsuch, Tyler (Nicole) Gorsuch, Derek (Crystal Osborne) Zeckser, Darcie (Stephen) Smith; and nine great grandchildren; sister, Edith George; brothers Carl and Charles (Dianna); special companion, Karen Kratzer and her children, Kevin (Joey) Kratzer and Kendra (John) Peterson, two grandchildren and one great grandson. Howard will be dearly missed by his family and friends, but what a great ride it was. Family will greet friends Monday, May 8, 2023 from 5PM  8PM at Routsong Funeral Home Centerville, 81 N. Main St. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11AM at Routsong Funeral Home, Centerville with Pastor Scot Gorsuch officiating. Burial in Centerville cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

