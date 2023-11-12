Gorsuch, Carl W.



Carl W. Gorsuch, age 89, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Carl was born in Springboro, OH. on June 17, 1934 to the late Harold and Wilma (Lawson) Gorsuch. Carl is a graduate of Springboro High School class of 1952 where he met the love of his life, Anne (Moore) Gorsuch. Once married they moved to Franklin, grew their family, and lived out the rest of their days. Carl is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Anne; his parents; his favorite son-in-law, Dewey Branson; and two of his brothers, Howard and Robert Gorsuch. He is survived by his five children, Steve (Georgia) Gorsuch, Lisa Branson, Jeff (Karen) Gorsuch, Mark (Debbie) Gorsuch, Rich (Michele) Gorsuch. He leaves behind his absolute pride and joys, his ten grandchildren, Jayme (Tawnia) Gorsuch, Carrie-Anne (Matthew) Green, Missy (Chip) Powell, Jim (Carry) Branson, Rick (Becky) Branson, Brandon (Kelly) Gorsuch, Wes (Whitney) Gorsuch, Amanda (John) Ruhlman,Kayla and McKenzie Gorsuch. He is also survived by nineteen great grandchildren, Bray Messinger, Gavin and Gunnar Gorsuch, Emma and Maddy Green, Zack, Jake, Grace, and Jesse Branson, Laila and Branson Powell, Jackson, Connor, Olivia, Charlotte, and Wells Gorsuch, and Kaiden, Kailey, and Chase Ruhlman, one great great grandchild, Audrey Branson; and one sister, Edith George and one brother, Charles Gorsuch. Carl is retired from General Motors after thirty-seven years of service. He is also a retiree of Warren County Clerk of Courts with twenty-seven years of service. He started working at the Clerk of Courts just to spend more time with his soul-mate-a love like theirs was unmatched, a real love story. He continued working there after Anne's passing because he enjoyed "his girls", the office staff so much. Carl's commitment, to education and love of his community brightly shown with his over twenty years of service to the Franklin City School School Board, with perfect attendance. He held the President position for many of those years. He also held a place with the Warren County Joint Vocational School Board. His honorable service shown by serving with the Air National Guard and his passion for the betterment of our community was displayed by his seat on the Parks Rec Board. He was a member of Moose Lodge #501 and the Franklin Lions Club. He was also a distinguished Kentucky Colonel. Every Thursday night you could find him in the corner booth with his most treasured friends at Kinney's. Saturday's were spent doing yard work and holding all the shopping bags for his favorite ladies-especially Anne. Carl was an avid puzzler, the more pieces, the better. He also enjoyed collecting coins and handing out special half-dollars/silver dollars to his grandkids at Christmas. He lived life well. A life to be proud of, but his proudest accomplishments were his children and grandchildren. Funeral Services are 11am Tuesday November 14, 2023 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Scot Gorsuch. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8pm at the funeral home.



