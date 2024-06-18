GORDON, Randy L.



GORDON, Randy L., 61, of Springfield, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital following being stricken ill at the home of his sister in New York. Randy was born September 5, 1960 in Canton, NY the son of the late Almond Gordon Sr. and Shirley Bice Gordon. Upon graduation, he enlisted with the US Army and served his country, being honorable discharged in 1985. On December 23, 1981, Randy was married to Deborah Benston. Following his discharge from the military, Randy worked for various companies; he was a truck driver, a laborer for the William Bailey Company manufacturing prison doors and window hardware, worked for a long time as a self-employed mechanic and did lawn care and maintenance. Most recently however, he had been working as an escort driver, checking lanes and line height for oversized loads. Randy had a knack for taking things apart and remaking other things, he was a collector and loved to tinker. He could tell you a good joke or a dirty joke with the best of them and he could always be relied on for the best advice. Randy is survived by his wife Deborah, five children, Randy & Laura Gordon Jr., Elizabeth Gordon, Jonathan Gordon, Katherine Gordon (who passed away June 15, 2024) and Quinton & Rochelle Gordon; grandchildren, Sara, Jocelynn, Tyler, Payton, Raven, Lenore, Magnus and Christopher; six siblings and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Almond Sr. and Shirley, he is preceded in death by four siblings and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life and sharing of memories of Randy and Katherine will be held at 3:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Randy and Katherine.



