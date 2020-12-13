GORBY, Wilma Baker



Age 92 of Riverside, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from complications due to Alzheimers. She was born September 22, 1928, in Vincent, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Arthur and Daisy Baker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Gorby; siblings, Bobby (Lela Mae) Baker,



Juanita (Clifford) Thacker, Pearl Neff; sister-in-law, Verna (Dale) Leas; son-in-law, Michael Rowland; brothers-in-law, Donald Warner and Robert Gorby. Wilma is survived by her children, John (Margaret) Gorby, Donna (Allen) Winchester, Diane Rowland; grandchildren, Heather Gorby, Stephanie (Nate) Penrod, Scott Lee, Amanda (Matt) Walter, Jacob (Alyssa) Rowland, Evan (Whitney) Rowland; great-grandchildren, Sadie Lee, Annabel Lee, Odin Lee, Scarlett Patch and Theo River Rowland; sisters-in-law, Jean Warner, Pat (Wayne) Thomas, Midge Gorby; brother-in-law, Gerald Neff; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Wilma loved bike-riding and put thousands of miles on her 3-wheeled bike. She was a self-employed drapery designer and installer. Wilma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Newcomer North



Chapel (4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424). Funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Dayton



Memorial Park Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask



order and has required that face masks will be worn in all public places. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

