GOOTEE, Michael C.



Age 69 of Union, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. He had worked for many years as a car salesman in the



Dayton area and later was a realtor for Keller Williams and RE/MAX. Mike was a member of the V.F.W. Post #5434 in



Union. He loved sports and enjoyed playing basketball and pickle ball. Mike also enjoyed golfing and fishing, especially at Lake Erie and loved watching the sunrise and sunsets at the jetty in Venice, Florida. He is survived by his companion of 18 years: Sherry Ishmael, daughter: Taryn Gootee, son: Brian Cimprich, step children: Brittany (Micah) Otto, Brandon



(Samantha) Ishmael, grandchildren: Bryton, Makena, Hayden, Trevor, Roselyn, Baylor, siblings: Rebecca Adam, Pamela



(Michael) Haas, Lawrence "Bud" (Kathy) Gootee Jr., nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence Gootee Sr. and Juanita (Cason) Gootee. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on



Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the V.F.W. Post #5434, (116 N. Main St., Union). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post #5434. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

