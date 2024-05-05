Goodrich, Guy



Guy E. Goodrich, 63, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away April 30, 2024. He was born April 4, 1961 in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Ralph Louis and Pauline Florice (Coffman) Goodrich. Surviving are his brothers: Eric (Tammy), Tracy, Kirby, and Edward, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at Byers Cemetery, Wellston, Ohio. Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro is serving the family. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.





