GOODNIGHT, William Arlett Age 68, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

