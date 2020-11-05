X

GOODMAN, Sarah

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GOODMAN, Sarah Ann

Age 63, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


