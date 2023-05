Goodman, Robert John



Robert John Goodman, age 77, of Trotwood, Ohio, formerly of Lima, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023. Visitation 10 am-12pm Friday, May 19, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 11am- 12pm. (Mask Required). Livestream service to begin at 12p.m. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ .