GOODMAN, Catherine "Kay"



70, of Middletown, Ohio, died on Tuesday December 28, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born on November 29, 1951, in Middletown, OH, to Donald and Clare (Sacksteder) Goodman. Kay enjoyed traveling, musicals, the Cincinnati Reds, and especially time spent with her extended family of 20 aunts and uncles and 35 cousins. She was one of the original students at Doty House (now Abilities First). She graduated from Middletown High School. She was very involved with many workshops and activities with the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities. She worked at the Enclave at Avon for over 15 years. She also spent several years in Naples, Florida, with her parents in the early years of their retirement, and participated in workshops there. Kay is survived by her sisters Mary (Jim) Kersteiner and Barbara (John) Eltzroth, a brother Don (Michelle) Goodman, 10 nieces and nephews and 9 great nieces and nephews. She also touched many lives in the special needs community, and the family extends their heart-felt gratitude to Annie Kidd and Corenda McNeal for their loving support of Kay over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at a later date. Updated information will be available on the WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

