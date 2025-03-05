Goodin, Robert



Robert (Bob) Goodin, age 87, passed away February 28, 2025 just 17 days after his beloved wife. Born in Cleveland, OH Bob made a home in Dayton, OH before moving to Tampa, FL in 1983 where he retired. Bob was a career sales engineer with Stanley-Vidmar. He was a member of Hyde Park United Methodist Church, the Dayton Raquet Club, Northdale Golf Club, and volunteered at the Tampa Shriners Hospital for Children for over 20 years. He was active with the Egypt Shrine of Tampa where he served as Potentate in 2010 and a member of the Holyrood Masonic Lodge. Preceded in death by wife Lela Goodin, son Chris Goodin, grandson Erik Hartzell and step-sons Paul Dodd and Mark Dodd. Survived by brother Michael Goodin, daughter Kim Hartzell (Jeff), sons Jeff Goodin (Sandra) and David Goodin, and step-son Jerry Dodd (Jane). As well as, 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Service and visitation to be held at Curlew Hills Funeral Home 1750 Curlew Rd. Palm Harbor, FL visitation 1:00pm and service at 2:00pm, respectively. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in his name.



