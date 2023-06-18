Goodenough, Beverly

Goodenough (Beidelschies), Beverly C.



Beverly Goodenough, beloved wife of 65 years to Bruce Goodenough passed away on June 12, 2023 at the age of 93. Beverly was preceded in death by Bruce in 2015, and her parents, Arthur and Irene Beidelschies. She was a devoted mother to Sherry (Ken) Betche and Jill (Don) Handel, cherished grandmother to Christopher (Charlotte) Betche, Alison Ertley, and Amy (Ken) Hall and great grandmother to Crescent, Crispin, True and Everlasting Betche and Forrest Hall.



Beverly graduated from Lima South High School in 1947. She graduated from Ohio Northern University with a BS degree in Education. She also graduated from Wright State University with a Master's degree in education. She taught at Elida Elementary and Celina Elementary schools for many years. She was a member and past National President of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, a 50-year member of Alpha Delta Kappa Educational Sorority, and Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Huber Heights.



She was a writer, great cook, very religious, very patriotic, a world traveler, and loved to camp in her younger years.



Visitation will be June 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 5464 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, Ohio with the funeral immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Lima Memorial Park Cemetery, 3000 Harding Highway Lima, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton.



The family would like to thank St. Leonard staff and Ohio Hospice of Dayton for all the loving care they showed Beverly.



Condolences may be Shared with the Goodenough Family on-line at LehmanDzendzelFh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home - Celina

901 Myers Road

Celina, OH

45822

https://www.lehmandzendzelfh.com