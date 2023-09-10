Goldstein, Rochelle Franklin



Rochelle Maris Goldstein, passed away on September 7, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 81. She was born on April 8, 1942, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to the late Erkes family.



Rochelle was a kind and caring individual, known for her inquisitive nature and energetic spirit.



She was a piano teacher, owned a knitting shop, served as a secretary at the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities and was Membership Manager at WDPR Discover Classical Radio Station.



Rochelle had a rich array of hobbies. She was an avid knitter, an ardent reader, a long-time member of the Dayton Jewish Film Festival Committee, and an active supporter of Dayton's cultural arts programs.



She is survived by her devoted husband, Michael Goldstein, her daughter Ellen Goldstein, and her sons Eric and David Goldstein. She also leaves behind one granddaughter and four grandsons, who will cherish her memory.



A funeral service will be held on September 12, 2023, at 3 PM at the Beth Abraham Synagogue cemetery chapel. In memory of Rochelle, contributions can be made to WDPR Discover Classical Radio Station, Dayton Jewish Community Center, Beth Abraham Synagogue in Dayton, Ohio, or a charity of the donor's choice.



