Goldschmidt, James

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Goldschmidt, James E

James Goldschmidt, age 80, of Redington Beach, Fl, passed away May 28, 2023 in Florida after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife Sharon; his four children: Lisa Fair (Ted), Jim (Kelly), Ron DeBrosse (Jennifer), Kathleen Rose (Tony); seven grandchildren; 10 great nieces and nephews, siblings Carl and Carolyn; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Gilbert and Catherine, and first wife, Mary Alice. Donations can be made to Pinellas Hope at pinellashope.org or American Cancer Society at cancer.org in memory of Jim Goldschmidt.

