GOLDEN, II, Roderick Earl "Diego"



29, of Xenia entered into eternal life on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Roderick was born in Dayton on June 4, 1993, to Roderick Earl Golden and Theresa Marie (Lewis) Golden. Roderick leaves to cherish his memory his parents, and his much-beloved children—daughter, Millyanah Golden, and son, Lazariah Golden.



There will be a "Celebration of Life" Party for Roderick and his loved ones on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH (https://www.google.com/maps/search/3970+Dayton+%E2%80%93+Xenia+Road,+Beavercreek?entry=gmail&source=g). In lieu of flowers, Roderick's family requests contributions in memory of Roderick be made to his children's college funds at Huntington National Bank. To leave a message, share a special memory of Roderick with his family, and read his complete obituary, please visit:



www.tobias-fh.com (http://www.tobias-fh.com/)