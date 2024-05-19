Goins, Patricia L.



age 90 of Trenton, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Patricia was born in Xenia, Ohio on January 20, 1934 to Herman and Louise (Scanlan) Pemberton. On September 25, 1954, she married the love of her life, Joe Goins. Pat was a registered nurse for Mercy Hospital, was a school nurse for Hamilton City Schools and retired from Cincinnati Financial as their occupational health nurse. She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Trenton. Pat was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, Yaya and was an avid animal lover. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Melanie (Jay) Smith, Angie (Mike) Kilroy and Amy (Chuck) Cope; her grandchildren, April, AJ (Jen), Jessica (Steve), Joe, Jeremy, Karla (Kevin), and Scout; her great-grandchildren, Tyler (Devan), Ben (Kelsey), Cheyenne (Philip), Evan, Andrew, Alyssa, Hazel, Naomi, Kalia, Karter, Kamryn and Karmyn; and her great great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Jameson and Oliver. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 46 years, Joseph Virgil Goins. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral service will be held at Holy Name of Jesus, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



