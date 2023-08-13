Gohmann, Barbara Ann
Gohmann, Barbara Ann age 64 of Bellbrook passed away Thursday August 10, 2023 surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Friday August 18, 2023 at St Anthony's Catholic Church 830 Bowen St. Dayton, OH 45410. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 pm Thursday Aug. 17, 2023 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd.
Funeral Home Information
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH
45429