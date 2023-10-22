Goffena, Ernest J.



Ernest J. Goffena, "Jack", age 94 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Jack was born in Sidney, Ohio on February 2, 1929 to Ernest S. Goffena and Anne (Taylor) Goffena. Jack was raised in Sidney, Ohio and graduated from Sidney High School in 1947. During the Korean War, he enlisted in the USAF and was extremely proud of his duty in the 1st Pilotless Bomber Squadron at Patrick Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral, Florida, where they built and launched the Matador missile, in the very infancy of the space program. After the war, on the GI Bill, he went to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Accountancy. While in college, Jack crashed a wedding reception in Sidney, Ohio with a friend. He said, when he walked in, he saw a stunning young woman across the room and had to meet her. He married the love of his life, Mary Dickman from Minster, Ohio, a couple years later in 1957. They were married for 66 years. After becoming a CPA, he built a Certified Public Accounting business in Hamilton, Ohio; first, in partnership with Bill Milders and later with Mel Baker. When Jack retired, he and his wife Mary spent many happy years traveling America in their motor home. Jack was a life-long member of the Elks, a Bengals and Miami football season ticket holder, an avid golfer and he always enjoyed sharing great food, drink and laughter with family and friends. Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Goffena; his three sons, Jack (Sharon) Goffena, Mike (Susan) Goffena and Sam (Kirsten) Goffena; 8 grandchildren, Cindy (Thieken), Kathy, Nicki (Swearingen), Amanda, Ben, Alex, Michael, and Sarah Goffena; 5 great-grandchildren; his sister Barbara (Goffena) Scully, his brothers-in-law Tom and David Dickman, sister-in-law Dottie Dickman; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers-in-law John Scully and Hank Dickman, and a sister-in-law Carol Dickman. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, OH at 1:30 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



