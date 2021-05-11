GOEBEL, Joe



(Wilburn James)



Age 86, passed from his earthly life to his heavenly life on May 7, 2021, surrounded by his



loving family. He was born in Williamsdale, OH, son of the late James Alonzo and



Florence Zimmerman Goebel. Joe was well known for his love of family, love of God, and love of his church family and many friends. He married Gracie Proffitt, love of his life. They just celebrated 65 years of an amazing marriage. Survived by his wife Gracie, his



daughters: Debbie (Bob) Dixon, Cindi (Lee) McIntosh, Patti



Nicholson. His Grandchildren: Katie Dixon, Dan Dixon,



Christopher Goebel, Annie Stewart, Jacob Langevin, 4 great-grandchildren, Sisters: Flora Moore of Hamilton and Helen Layton of Marble Falls, TX. Preceded in death by sisters Hazel Brown, Dorothy Hesselbrock, Norma Little and brothers Roy Goebel and Don Goebel.



He was easily recognized by his infectious smile and glistening eyes. Joe worked at Champion Papers from 1954 until retiring in 1990.



Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd.,



Fairfield. The family will also receive friends 10 a.m. – until time of funeral service (10:30 a.m.), Wednesday, May 12, at the funeral home, with Pastor Tim Smith officiating.



Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton.



In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to Parkinson Foundation, Salvation Army or Mathew 25



ministries.



More information and condolences may be offered by visiting



www.avancefuneralhome.com