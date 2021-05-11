GOBRAIL, Barbara

GOBRAIL (Pflum),



Dr. Barbara, MD



Born January 10, 1943, Pittsburgh, PA. Died May 7, 2021, Dayton, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Dr. Makram Gobrail, MD (2008), and her daughter,



Christina (1991). She is survived by her son, Jim; his wife, Jenn; grandchildren, Sadie and



Eleanor; and her sisters,



Patricia and Mary Ann Pflum. Dr. Pflum graduated from Georgetown Medical School and worked in pediatric allergy and asthma at Dayton Children's and private practice for 35 years. She loved reading books,



listening to music with family, watching her grandchildren play sports, and serving the church and community. Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MADD and the Maryknoll Sisters. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com