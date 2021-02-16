GOBER, Carl Lee



Born to Fannie B. and Henry O. Gober on 3/22/1934 was



welcomed into his Heavenly home by his Lord and Savior



Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was a baptized believer and faithful member of Corinthian Baptist Church for many years, graduate of Dunbar High School '52, retiree from GM in 1992, lifelong



member of Masonic Lodge Amer #107 and the National Bowling Assn., Inc. Preceded in death by his parents, his youngest son Craig L. Gober, brother Henry O. Gober and sister-in-law Roberta Gober, sister Betty A. Bright and brother-in-law Richard Bright. He leaves to cherish his many precious memories his children Lynne, Tony, Daryl, Cory and Demetrius, special granddaughter Shanae, a host of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and the love of his life for 30 plus years, his "Queen" Delores Brown, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Walk-Thru Public Visitation 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Services. Rev. Johnny Vance, Eulogist. Masks are required,



social distancing must be maintained. Interment, Woodland Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com