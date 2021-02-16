GOBER, Carl Lee
Born to Fannie B. and Henry O. Gober on 3/22/1934 was
welcomed into his Heavenly home by his Lord and Savior
Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was a baptized believer and faithful member of Corinthian Baptist Church for many years, graduate of Dunbar High School '52, retiree from GM in 1992, lifelong
member of Masonic Lodge Amer #107 and the National Bowling Assn., Inc. Preceded in death by his parents, his youngest son Craig L. Gober, brother Henry O. Gober and sister-in-law Roberta Gober, sister Betty A. Bright and brother-in-law Richard Bright. He leaves to cherish his many precious memories his children Lynne, Tony, Daryl, Cory and Demetrius, special granddaughter Shanae, a host of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and the love of his life for 30 plus years, his "Queen" Delores Brown, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Walk-Thru Public Visitation 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Services. Rev. Johnny Vance, Eulogist. Masks are required,
social distancing must be maintained. Interment, Woodland Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
