Glover, Joy N.

age 66, departed this life Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Dayton, OH. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Funeral service to follow 11 AM, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2067 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton 45406. Interment Woodland Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

