Glen Rose, age 89, of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, peacefully at home. He was born to the late Leonard and Lura (Kite) Rose on March 9, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan. Glen has an immense love for cars, specifically his beloved 1930 Ford Model A. He was a member of the Dayton Buckeye Model A Ford Club. He enjoyed car shows, conventions, and the Annual Model A Meet. Above all, Glen enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones. Glen is survived by his Wife of 42 years: Kathleen (Schamel) Rose; Children: Glen (Jamie) Rose Jr. and Gary (Kim) Rose; Stepdaughter: Jennifer (Dan) Abling; Grandson: Jeremiah Rose; Step Granddaughter: Evie Abling; Great Granddaughter: Samantha Rose; Brother: Fred Rose; along with numerous other family members, relatives, and friends. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 am, Friday, October 10, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery (Englewood, Ohio) If desired, memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice (580 Lincoln Park Blvd #320, Kettering, OH 45429) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com



