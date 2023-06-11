Glass, Donald Arthur



Donald Arthur Glass, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 at Villa Springfield, under the loving care of Day City Hospice. He was born July 22nd, 1934 in Clark County, Ohio the son of Elbert and Glenna (Patton) Glass. After graduating Northwestern high school Donald was drafted into semi-pro baseball with the Baltimore Orioles and later with Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates. Donald retired as an inspector from Navistar after 30 years. He enjoyed trap shooting, deer hunting, bluegrass and country music. He was a member of the Valley of Dayton and Harmony Number 8 of Urbana Masonic Lodges. He liked traveling with Georgia to Florida in the winter months and playing golf. Donald was a sucker for puppies, babies and anything strawberry. Above all else he loved Georgia and his family, spending time with them whether it was sharing a meal or sitting out on a sunny day. He will be greatly missed and forever loved. Donald is survived by his childhood sweetheart, Georgia Toland Glass whom he married November 23rd, 1955; his children: Jerry Glass and Julie (Joe) Garrigan; four grandchildren: Kylie & Jaer Glass, Ivy Monroe (Daniel) and Joseph Garrigan; one great-grandson, Miles Monroe; brother-in-law, David Wells; sister-in-law, Toby Baker, several nieces, nephews, friends, and dear neighbors. Donald is preceded in death by two brothers, James and Robert Glass; sister-in-law, Margie Wells; brother-in-law, Merle Baker and his beloved dog, Sammy. Memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 6330 Willowdale Rd, Springfield, Ohio 45502 for the spay and neuter program.



There will be no services per Donald's request. To view his memorial video and leave online condolences, please visit www.litteltonandrue.com



