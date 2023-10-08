Glasgow, Joseph Stuart



Joseph Stuart Glasgow, 84, died peacefully at his home August 13, 2023. Born December 29, 1938 to Ruth & Robert A. Glasgow in Seaman, OH where he was the youngest of 4 generations to live on the family farm. Predeceased by his parents and siblings infant James, McIntire and Esther. Survived by his wife of nearly 30 years Mary E. Glasgow (m. Feb. 26, 1994) and his children Pattie McCroson(Ron), Randy(Jennifer), Karen Weaver(Mike), Ken Jennings(Elisabeth) and Kimberly Denardo(Todd). Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, his sister Nancy Atkinson and numerous nieces and nephews.



Joe proudly served in the US Army in Fort Hood, TX, honorably discharged as Sargent Nov. 1963. Following his service, he and first wife Lois settled in Dayton, OH where they raised their children and was in sales in several industries over the course of his career. He also served on the PTA and as usher for Shiloh Church.



He was proud of his blended family and helped all 5 kids earn college educations from Miami University, Wright State and his favorite The Ohio State University.



He built a community of family and friends at "The River". Stockade Estates was a legacy 50 years of several generations of families water skiing, boating, golfing and having fun, his favorite pastime. Joe cherished all his friends and never met a stranger.



Upon his retirement in 2006 he fulfilled a dream of snow birding in FL, finally moving there full time in 2022. He served on the HOA board in his community, played golf with a group of new friends and enjoyed Friday night game nights.



Mary and the family would like to thank the VA Hospital of Cape Coral and medical professionals of Punta Gorda who gave Joe excellent care.



The family invites all family and friends to celebration of life Saturday, Oct. 14 at Randy & Jennifer's home. Family will hold a private memorial and burial ceremony Oct. 15. A 2nd celebration of life will be held in FL at a later date.



Memorial gifts may be made to Military Veterans, American Heart Association or Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church at 14806 St. Rt. 136, Cherry Fork, OH 45618.



