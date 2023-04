Glandon Jr., Walter C



Walter C Glandon Jr., (68), of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday April 15th, 2023.



Walters family will host a memorial service on Friday, April 28th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The service will be held at Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 2221 Harshman Rd. Dayton, OH 45424.