Glagowski, JoAnn

JoAnn Luttringer Glagowski, 97, of West Haven, CT, was carried peacefully by the angels to be reunited with her beloved husband, Horst, on October 5, 2023, after a brief illness at Apple Rehab, West Haven. JoAnn was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 24, 1925, and graduated from Fairview High School. She was the oldest of four daughters of Mildred and Eugene Luttringer.



She met her dearest love at National Cash Register in Dayton where they both worked. Horst asked JoAnn for a date, and she cheekily responded by stamping his hand with a date stamp! They were married for 68 devoted years.



JoAnn was predeceased by her husband Horst and her sister Carole Ann Evans. She is survived by her sisters, Donna Garmon and Glenna Duffey, her three sons Terry (Linda) Glagowski, Jack (Alicia) Glagowski, Don (Kathryn) Glagowski, 8 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.



JoAnn's ashes will be interred with her beloved husband at Dayton National Cemetery.



