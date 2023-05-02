Glaab, Benjamin Carl



Benjamin Carl Glaab, age 52, of Fairfield Township, Ohio, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 8, 1970 to the union of Gary G. and Sue Glaab. Ben was employed as a Material Handler through KDM, Inc. Family and friends knew him to be an "all around good guy".



Ben leaves to cherish his memory, his parents; sister, Yvonne (Jim) Davis; brother, Timothy "Tim" Glaab.



Visitation will be at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 from 10:00am until Funeral Services at 11:00am on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Pastor Lowell Michelson, officiating.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the Glaab family. In lieu flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.

