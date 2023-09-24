Givens, Edgar

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Givens, Edgar A.

age 78, of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Edgar was born in Brooklyn, MD on August 29, 1945 to the late Edgar & Virginia "Fern" Givens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Judy Givens; granddaughter, Paige Patrick; brother, Morris Givens; and sister, Lila Marsden. Edgar is survived by his daughters, Melinda "Mindy" (Jeff) Patrick and Michelle (Eddy Martinez) Givens; grandson, Cory Patrick; and many other relatives and friends. Edgar was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson. Often times Edgar could be found on his farm with his horses, or at Deer Camp around a fire. Edgar retired from General Motors after many years of service, where he created lifelong friendships. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send a special message or check back for service information, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Miller, Marilyn
2
Powers, James
3
Hickey, Charles
4
Stitt, Linda
5
Becknell, Joseph
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top