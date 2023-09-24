Givens, Edgar A.



age 78, of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Edgar was born in Brooklyn, MD on August 29, 1945 to the late Edgar & Virginia "Fern" Givens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Judy Givens; granddaughter, Paige Patrick; brother, Morris Givens; and sister, Lila Marsden. Edgar is survived by his daughters, Melinda "Mindy" (Jeff) Patrick and Michelle (Eddy Martinez) Givens; grandson, Cory Patrick; and many other relatives and friends. Edgar was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson. Often times Edgar could be found on his farm with his horses, or at Deer Camp around a fire. Edgar retired from General Motors after many years of service, where he created lifelong friendships. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send a special message or check back for service information, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com