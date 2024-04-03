Githens, Lois J.



Githens, Lois J., Emporia, KS (formerly of Dayton, OH) died Mar. 30. 2024. Lois was born Mar. 6, 1931, in Montgomery County, OH. She retired from VA Center, Dayton, after 30 years of service. Lois was an avid sweepstakes enthusiasts and enjoyed line dancing with the Vandalia Country Steppers. She is survived by her son, Gary Githens (Gary D. Marker); daughter, Theresa Sigle; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Catherine Sigle; and other family members. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Charles J. Githens; her parents Russell E. and Mary (Barrett) Hartzell; sister Betty L. Castro; s-i-l Lawrence Sigle. Graveside service at Wilsey, Kansas, cemetery.



