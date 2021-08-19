GIST, Dorothy J.

Age 100, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 20, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Pastor Samuel N. Winston, Jr. officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.