Gist, Crystal Renee Bennett



Crystal Renee Bennett Gist, 66, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2025, at Kettering Main Hospital. Crystal was born June 7, in Toledo, OH. She was a light and joy to all who knew her and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Gist, children, Tiffany R. Peacock, Richard N. Hightower, Natasha Gist (Stepdaughter); Siblings, Katie M. Robinson (Baron), Patricia Butts (Carlton Butts, deceased), Pamela Sue Bennett, Gilbert Bennett, Michael Bennett, Bruce Bennett (Glynis), and Betty Bennett, Grandchildren: Roman A. Hightower, De'Shaun Harewood, Devin Neil, Cailyn Anderson, and a host of many other relatives. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Lewis and Jessie Bennett, Siblings: Mary J. Walker, and Steve Bennett (Odette). Services will be held on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Fairhaven Church, 637 E Whipp Rd, Centerville, OH 45459. Visitation from 12:00-1:00p.m. with funeral services beginning at 1:00p.m. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



