GINTER, Wanda Mae
Age 94, of Butler Twp., passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 21, 1926, in Troy, Ohio, daughter of the late Alfred and Goldie Cavanaugh. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Adrian Ginter and is survived by her children, Cassandra (Lewis)
Graham (Lewis), Stephen Ginter, Ronald Ginter, and Cynthia (Stephen) Sicree; 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; her sister, Ramona Dixon and her beloved cats, Gracie and Lucie. Due to limited gatherings
during the pandemic, Wanda's services will be private.
Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to offer their deepest appreciation to
Wanda's caregivers, Amanda, and Faith with Hospice of
Dayton. Donations in lieu of flowers, are requested to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420 in
Wanda's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.
Funeral Home Information
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH
45377-2123
https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral