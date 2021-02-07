X

GINTER, Wanda

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GINTER, Wanda Mae

Age 94, of Butler Twp., passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 21, 1926, in Troy, Ohio, daughter of the late Alfred and Goldie Cavanaugh. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Adrian Ginter and is survived by her children, Cassandra (Lewis)

Graham (Lewis), Stephen Ginter, Ronald Ginter, and Cynthia (Stephen) Sicree; 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; her sister, Ramona Dixon and her beloved cats, Gracie and Lucie. Due to limited gatherings

during the pandemic, Wanda's services will be private.

Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to offer their deepest appreciation to

Wanda's caregivers, Amanda, and Faith with Hospice of

Dayton. Donations in lieu of flowers, are requested to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420 in

Wanda's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.