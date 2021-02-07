GINTER, Wanda Mae



Age 94, of Butler Twp., passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 21, 1926, in Troy, Ohio, daughter of the late Alfred and Goldie Cavanaugh. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Adrian Ginter and is survived by her children, Cassandra (Lewis)



Graham (Lewis), Stephen Ginter, Ronald Ginter, and Cynthia (Stephen) Sicree; 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; her sister, Ramona Dixon and her beloved cats, Gracie and Lucie. Due to limited gatherings



during the pandemic, Wanda's services will be private.



Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to offer their deepest appreciation to



Wanda's caregivers, Amanda, and Faith with Hospice of



Dayton. Donations in lieu of flowers, are requested to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420 in



Wanda's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

