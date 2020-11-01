GINGERICH, Donald Ralph "Don"



Age 95 of Springboro, Ohio, passed peacefully at home Monday, October 5, 2020,



surrounded by his loving



family. Don was born April 6, 1925, in Middletown, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lorena Gingerich, his loving wife of



60 years Mary Lou Cross Gingerich, his son-in-law Pete Elfers, and his sisters Pauline Gillman and Jeanette Stickle. Don was the loving father to four children, Jane Elfers of Springboro, Amy (Greg) Williams of Franklin, Todd (Glenna) Gingerich of Springboro, and Scott Gingerich of Franklin. He was a devoted grandfather to Ryan (Chastity) Williams of Springboro, Jill (Todd) Rogers of Franklin, Beth (Chuck) Fisher of Franklin, Amy (Jason) Gerardi of Florida, Adam Elfers of Springboro, Christa (Jim) Franz of Georgia, Steven (Ryanne) Gingerich of Springboro, as well as thirteen great-grandchildren and dear friend, Anne White, of Franklin. Don was a graduate of Monroe High School and Miami University and became the Founder and President of International Broadcasting School in Dayton. Aside from his business



ventures, Don was very active in the community, taking leadership roles in multiple organizations. He was the Director of the Warren County Park Board, President of the Hunter Lion's Club, and Vice President of the Middletown Sertoma Club. He was also member of the Delta Epsilon College Fraternity, Springboro Chamber of Commerce, Middletown Red Cross, Dayton Chamber of Commerce, and the National Radio and Television News Director Association. Don had a passion for political activism. He was nationally known for his expertise and successful management of political campaigns, managing President Ronald Reagan, President Richard Nixon, Congressman Rob Portman, Congressman Walter Powell, Congressman Donald "Buzz" Lukens, Senator Robert Taft, Senator George Voinovich, Governor James Rhodes, and numerous others. Don also authored the political book titled No Prize for



Second Place. In addition to politics, perfecting his game of golf and showcasing his antique car collection held in his



museum on Red Lion, is how Don spent much of his retirement. He spent endless hours at the Heatherwood Golf Course putting green striving for perfection. Don always put forth 100% effort in any of his endeavors. He never knew a stranger and valued each person he met. His infectious personality and positive attitude allowed him to be loved and admired by many. Don frequently stated how much he loved his life. He paved his own path and lived life to the fullest. His vibrant personality smile and twinkling blue eyes will forever be missed. Private graveside services will be held at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.



